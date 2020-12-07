Construction under way on Whanganui's Fitzherbert Ave extension

Work proceeds on the road linking Tawhero to Mosston Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

A major shovel-ready project is under way with a new extension linking Fitzherbert Ave with Mosston Rd.

The Fitzherbert Avenue extension was identified by Whanganui District Council in its previous long-term plan as a key growth project for the city, enabling the residential expansion of Springvale and industrial development on Mill Rd.

The project is partially funded under the Whanganui Redeployment fund as part of the shovel-ready framework set by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, intended to stimulate the local and national economy post Covid-19.

Whanganui District Council mayor Hamish McDouall says the work will contribute positively to the local economy.

"This and other infrastructure projects are a major factor in our plans for future-proofing Whanganui, enabling sustainable residential and industrial growth as well as safer transport links."

Senior roading engineer Brent Holmes says the project will create an important connection linking Castlecliff and the Westbourne industrial zone to the city and State Highway 3.

"The direct arterial link will improve freight efficiency across the city and redirect significant volumes of traffic away from narrow residential roads and vulnerable school routes."

Whanganui & Partners' interim chief executive Gaelle Deighton says that road infrastructure is a key consideration for businesses thinking about moving or expanding to Whanganui, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

"The road connection to new housing developments is also important to our economy, making room for further population growth. We recently saw our population grow to 48,100 residents, and while this represents sustained growth and a new record population for Whanganui, our rate of growth is below the New Zealand average. We expect the rate of our growth to increase in the coming years, and it's great we're preparing our infrastructure."

A new 600m section of road will link the western end of Fitzherbert Ave to Mosston Rd, including widening of the planned Mosston/Fitzherbert intersection, with a right turn bay approaching from the southern end and left turn slip lane from the northern end of Mosston Rd.

The project includes new reticulated and utility underground services to future-proof intended residential expansion in Springvale, consistent with the recently approved Springvale Structure Plan and rezoning process. The project also includes a 3m wide off-road shared pathway to encourage and facilitate safer climate-friendly transport modes.

Work is expected to be completed before June 30, next year, weather permitting. Roads will remain open during construction, with speed restrictions in place. More information is available on the council website.