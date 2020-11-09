Conservation Comment: Food poverty a national blight

Less than 6 per cent of the modern work force is engaged in agriculture. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand produces food in abundance and is one of the world's major food exporting countries. Since the early days of European settlement, a relatively large percentage of the population have historically been engaged in agriculture. Today this is no longer the case with less than 6 per cent of the workforce being employed in agriculture. In the past almost all New Zealanders would have had a connection with the land directly or through their extended families and therefore ready access to affordable and nutritious food. This is increasingly no longer the case.

Today many New Zealanders live in food poverty. I find this scandalous. In 2019 food accounted for about 16 per cent of the average household budget, a figure that has hardly changed over the last 40 years. However, this disguises the fact that those growing our food receive much less of this amount than in years gone by. A much larger proportion of this expenditure now goes to intermediaries involved in the processing, preparation, packaging, transporting and the distribution of food.

The major supermarket chains have become very profitable monopoly businesses effective at squeezing to the bones, margins of food growers and producers. In addition, a much larger proportion of food expenditure is now eaten out at takeaway outlets, cafes and restaurants. We spend proportionately much less on fresh food ingredients than 40 years ago. Processed foods often contain additives and other ingredients of dubious quality. We increasingly think little about eating food that is out of season. As a nation we have become disconnected from how our food is grown and prepared. This convenience and disconnect has a hidden cost with higher levels of malnutrition, obesity and diabetes.

People on low incomes spend significantly more than the 16 per cent average household budget on food quoted above. Housing and transport costs take an increasing chunk of the budget and are often not easy to trim. It doesn't help that supermarket prices for food items in New Zealand are amongst the highest in the world and on average nearly 10 per cent more than in Australia. Therefore, people on low incomes often look to their food budget first to save as this is one area where they have the most influence. These savings often occur at the expense of fresh food. It is little surprise that the incidence of obesity and diabetes is strongly correlated with poverty. Increases in inequality in New Zealand have resulted in more people falling into food poverty. A manifestation of this is that food banks are inundated with requests for assistance.

I find it surprising that food is not exempt from GST. This tax has a disproportionate impact on those with lower incomes. Arguments against making food exempt tend to focus primarily on administrative efficiency even though other countries with VAT-type taxes seem able to exempt food from their equivalent tax. It appears that GST is universal more for the sake of administrative expediency than social justice.

There is plenty of evidence indicating food poverty and malnourishment among many New Zealand school children. One initiative to address would be to provide lunches in schools. I would advocate this as a universal benefit to avoid the stigma associated with it being targeted at just those in most need and also because poor nutrition is not exclusively associated with poverty. New Zealand is one of only a few OECD countries that doesn't provide lunches in schools. This could be the basis for good nutrition education programmes.

For me, access to affordable nutritious food should be a universal right. An increasing number of New Zealanders no longer have this right.

David Hughes moved to Whanganui after working for 35 years in England, Australia, New Caledonia, France and other countries. He works as a translator from French into English and is involved in a project growing heritage wheat varieties.