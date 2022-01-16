Ethique products come in a bar, rather than a plastic bottle, reducing non-biodegradable waste. Photo / Airini Beautrais



Some of the first conservation messages I received as a young child from my parents were about the bathroom.

Don't leave the tap running while you're cleaning your teeth. Don't fill the bath all the way up to the top. Use the half-flush for wees. Have a short shower. Turn the shower off while you're shampooing and conditioning your hair. The latter seems like a no-brainer, especially if you have an overhead shower.

During the hot summer months when rainfall is lower and water supplies are under pressure, everyone doing their bit in the bathroom seems like a good idea. The 'if it's yellow let it mellow' rule has never applied in my home, but I have come across this in Australian households where water was more scarce.

What are some other things we can do in the bathroom to help reduce pressure on the planet?

Biodegradable products are easy to sub in. For example, bamboo toothbrushes, wooden nail brushes, bamboo cotton buds, and eco-floss. When buying cosmetics, we can choose those in recyclable or biodegradable packaging. Some products come in a bar rather than a bottle, such as Ethique products, reducing plastic waste.

Some people like to make their own cleaning products using household ingredients like baking soda, white vinegar and citrus. A facecloth or other washable makeup remover is a lot better than disposable wipes.

As beautician and blogger Caroline Hirons says, only using disposable makeup wipes and never washing your face is like only using toilet paper and never washing your a**.

Disposable plastic bum wipes have wreaked havoc in many plumbing systems. I know people who make and use cloth 'wee-wipes'. I am not personally that hardcore, but I did use reusable nappies and wipes on my babies. For people who menstruate, reusable products such as cups and cloth pads or liners can save waste and money.

When thinking about conservation, it's important to also consider our health. A lot of environmentalists are hoarders, not wanting to throw things out until every scrap is used up.

There are some products one should never hoard. One is mascara – this should be replaced every three months. Anything that comes into contact with eyes and may contain microorganisms is not worth the risk. Similarly, never reuse contact lens solutions, change your case regularly, and don't overwear contact lenses. Lip products generally last 12 months, as do a lot of skin creams.

If you have a lipstick in your cupboard from the 1990s, it is way past time to say goodbye. Many cosmetic and skincare products have a logo on the back showing an open tub, with the shelf life on it, eg 12M.

Natural cosmetics may be a preferred option for conservationist types; however, bear in mind that a lack of preservatives means they will go off much faster. If you want to avoid cosmetic waste, only buy as much as you will use – purchase a smaller tube or tub.

Consider what products you actually need – this will be different for different people. Just one absolute non-negotiable – sunscreen!