MetService is telling residents to bring out their winter blankets ahead of a cold front hitting the region this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Temperatures are anticipated to drop to an overnight low of 6C, with chilly nights ahead for Whanganui residents this week.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a cold front would pass over the North Island and night-time temperatures were predicted to be in the single digits.

“If you can, get those winter blankets out a couple of days ahead.”

Monday’s weather is expected to produce mostly dry conditions, with maybe one or two passing showers.

Makgabutlane said Tuesday would probably be the wettest day, with multiple showers coming through in the afternoon, but the week’s rainfall was not expected to be significant.

The cold change coming through this week means temperatures in Whanganui City will be in the low 20Cs over the next few days, but will drop by midweek to 18C in the daytime.

“We also see some southerly winds, so during the day it could be a little bit nippy as well, so definitely don’t keep jackets too far away.”

Night-time temperatures for this week could be quite a bit colder than expected at this time of year, Makgabutlane said.

“Overnight into Thursday morning, the city could be seeing a minimum temperature of about 6C, which is pretty cold.”

The average minimum temperature for Whanganui at this time of year is about 13C, but Makgabutlane said the drop to 6C was not unusual.

“We are at that time of year where things are starting to cool down and, when these cold changes come in, we start to see some of those minimum temperatures come in overnight. But it will definitely be quite noticeable.”

In the second half of the week, temperatures will remain on the cool side, but by the end of the week, warmer weather could be on its way.

“By Friday we should see those daytime temperatures cracking the 20C mark again.”

Makgabutlane said there could be showers this Friday, but because it was still a few days away, the forecast could change.