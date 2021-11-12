Coastal Challenge cricket: Marist in driver's seat against United

Robbie Power will need a lengthy stay at the crease if United are to get close to Marist's total. Photo / NZME

Property Brokers United's middle order have a big task ahead as they resume chasing Wanganui Vet Services Marist's challenging total of 322-9 decl at Tasman Tanning Victoria Park on Saturday.

In a slight correction from previous stories, the Cricket Wanganui clubs will play day two of their Coastal Challenge two-day match this weekend, instead of on November 20, which has become the rescheduled date for the Furlong Cup representative fixture between Riverview Motel Wanganui and Subway Manawatu.

The other Coastal Challenge games between the Horowhenua-Kapiti and Wairarapa clubs will still conclude on November 20th, as their representative sides are facing the Hawke's Bay and Taranaki teams respectively this weekend.

Having an extra day of red-ball club cricket will be good preparation for the Wanganui representative players in the United and Marist lineups.

United will have it all to do as they resume on 88-3, with Carter Hobbs (40 not out) in sight of a Premier 1 half-century, having been joined by Whanganui captain Chris Sharrock not long before the close of play last weekend.

Marist all-rounder Shaun O'Leary – one of three O'Leary family members in the side - took two of United's top-order wickets last Saturday, and alongside brother Connor will be looking to break the partnership early to get through the last of the top order.

United veterans like Brendon Walker and Robbie Power could well need a big afternoon with the bat.

Play resumes at 12 noon.

The second round of the P2 40 will be held at Victoria Park and the Whanganui Collegiate grounds.

The winning teams in the first round, who will look to keep their momentum going, are Tech Old Boys, Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens, Wanganui Renegades, Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black, and David Jones Motors United 2nd XI.

Games start at 12.30pm.

Draw for November 13, P2 40:

Marist Bs vs United 3rds

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black vs David Jones Motors United 2nd XI

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue vs Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Kaitoke Knight Riders vs Wanganui Renegades CC

Tech Old Boys vs Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens