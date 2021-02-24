Clubs benefit from youth funding

Members of the RSA Target Shooting Club with junior and intermediate rifles funded by Sport Whanganui: James Gray (back left), Tayla Pryce, Harry Kibblewhite, Alex Stephens. Front row are Paul Turner (Westmere, left) and Graeme Simpson. Photo / Paul Brooks

Recently, Sport Whanganui was given access to funding through Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa, says RSA Target Shooting Club Captain, Graeme Simpson. The funding was targeted at youth initiatives.

"We approached Sport Whanganui and asked if we fit the criteria (for funding). We were told, 'We've already given you funding for one junior rifle, so yes, you do.' We've had this programme for youth development going since 2011, so we fitted," says Graeme.

They applied through Target Shooting Wanganui, under which are two indoor clubs — RSA and WestmereMiniature Rifle Club. Both clubs' applications were successful and they received $10,000 each.

"We've ended up purchasing two Walther KK300, single shot rifles (for RSA)," says Graeme.

The new rifles have fully adjustable parts to suit young people of all sizes and they supersede rifles with limited adjustment facility.

"I want to say thanks to Sport Whanganui," says Graeme. "Now we can offer our juniors bolt action modern rifles."

All rifles used are single shot .22 calibre.

"I'm particularly chuffed, because when Raewyne and I finish shooting, the club can carry on with modern equipment. The point is, you give kids the gear, they're more enthusiastic, and they stay on."

Sport Whanganui funded a junior target rifle for the RSA club in 2017.

"They're obviously very competitive because James (Gray) just won the Manawatu C Grade Championship, Outdoor, with a personal best," says Graeme. James still belongs to the RSA Target Shooting Club and also shoots outdoor at the Pistol Club in Airport Rd.

The RSA Club has its range in the former RSA building in St Hill St, now the home of The Barracks, the owners of which have allowed the club to remain on the premises.

In return, the club encourages its members and those associated to patronise The Barracks. The Barracks also sponsors James Gray's competitions.

Graeme expects the new rifles to last 50 or 60 years. They have an aluminium stock and steel barrel.

Paul Turner of the Westmere Club, and secretary of Target Shooting Wanganui says the funding application was a collaborative effort.

"The hardest part of target shooting is getting rifles," he says.