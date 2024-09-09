Advertisement
Close call with fryer fire an important lesson for other businesses, Whanganui’s Bloody Burgers owner says

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre was evacuated on Monday night after a fire at Bloody Burgers. Photo / NZME

A fire in a fryer at Whanganui’s Bloody Burgers led to an evacuation of Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre on Monday evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said Whanganui fire crews with two fire trucks responded at 8.25pm to reports of a fire in a shop.

“It was located in one of the food shops and it was only five by five metres.”

The fire went to a second alarm which brought in two more pumps and operational support from Whanganui fire station.

Nearby shops in the centre were evacuated.

Bloody Burgers owner Kamal Khetpal said he was not working at the time of the fire but he had experienced staff members on duty.

“One of the guys was changing the oil and he’s very experienced, but he forgot to turn the switch off of the fryer before the draining of the oil.

“There was still some oil left in the fryer when he went outside to empty it.”

The fryer element began overheating and caught fire.

Another staff member saw a fire had started and switched off the fryer before grabbing a fire extinguisher but was unable to completely put out the fire.

“It was still sparking.”

Khetpal said he was sorry for the inconvenience and loss of trade it had caused for other stores in Trafalgar Square which had to be evacuated.

“I hope this helps other businesses and people to remember to take precaution, we did have a note there ... but when people get used to it they sometimes just ignore it.”

The fryer was broken and Bloody Burgers would have to remain closed for a short time while an insurance company assessed the extent of the damage.

“Obviously we’re going to be closed but mentally it will affect people as they may be worried about working in the store for a little while.

“But it’s an accident and it could happen with anybody, the guy who was changing the oil has done that job probably 50 times before.”

Khetpal said he was glad nobody was hurt or injured: “That’s the main thing.”

Fire crews left the scene about 10pm.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

