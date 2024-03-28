Celebrating La Fiesta: A tribute to supporters of New Zealand’s best Women’s Fest

Carla Donson is the manager of Women's Network Whanganui.

Thirty days, 120 events, and more than 100 festival partners and venues across Whanganui. That’s what La Fiesta looked like in 2024. What a month it was! La Fiesta finished up with a sold-out festival finale event at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park on Sunday, March 10.

The sunshine was brilliant and the birds were singing outside and inside as our “Songbird” concert took flight, the perfect way to finish with a flourish. Our 15th festival stands as a testament to the strength, resilience, and creativity of women from all walks of life, and to our community’s belief in its value as a signature event on the summer calendar.

In a world where women’s voices can get lost in a sea of noise, it’s heartening to see communities come together to celebrate women doing extraordinary things.

The festival, which brought together women from various backgrounds and cultures, was a vibrant tapestry of activity, art, music, discussion and some good old-fashioned fun. It provided a platform for women to share their stories, showcase their talents, and connect with one another in a spirit of adventure, solidarity and empowerment.

As the festival founder and director, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the participants who made this festival a resounding success. Your passion, enthusiasm, and dedication are what bring the festival to life each year.

Whether you performed on stage, exhibited your artwork, showcased a sporting talent, led a creative activity or shared your insights in panel discussions, you contributed to the rich tapestry of experiences that make this festival so unique and memorable.

I would also like to thank all of our festival partners who organised events in the festival programme, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the diversity of events possible, as well as the incredible support of some special funders and sponsors who believe in the unique magic of La Fiesta. Your hard work and dedication are deeply appreciated. Thank you.

As we bask in the afterglow and reflect on the continued impact of NZ’s Best Women’s Fest, let us also ensure that we keep activating the spirit of empowerment and solidarity that it embodies.

We must consciously continue to support and uplift one another, celebrating the unique talents and perspectives that each woman brings, and amplifying our collective voices where it matters most.

Keep an eye out for an invitation to join in our Winter Wonderfest which is scheduled for August 10-24 this year – expressions of interest open up in the next week.

You can also enjoy an opportunity to treat your feet to a reflexology session as we have students from the Reflexology Manawatu Training School in the house from 10am-3pm on Saturday, April 6 at the Ladies’ Rest Building, 75 St Hill Street. Come and give it a try, your feet will thank you for it.

Here’s to the women of Whanganui, and women everywhere, may we continue to shine brightly and support one another as we journey on because everything is better, together.