Celebrate Aramoho's new library

Hiwaiterangi Poutini-Manley Green (foreground) checking out the new library with teacher Fiapaipai Casserley and friends.

Aramoho will be the third Whanganui suburb to get a self-service library, and a date has been set for the opening celebration.

The new Aramoho library is a partnership with Pasifika Vision Forum Trust, which runs the Born & Raised Pasifika early learning centre on the site where the library will be based.

The library will launch on Friday, June 11 at 2 Mitchell St, Aramoho, which is the site of the former Aramoho School.

District library manager, Pete Gray, and Hellen Puhipuhi from the trust say everyone is welcome to attend.

Recently children from Born & Raised Pasifika dressed as their favourite book characters to celebrate the setting of the opening date, with a few photos in front of the new library to mark the occasion.

"Friday, 23 April is World Book Day," Pete Gray says, "so what better time to announce the opening date for a new community library.

"Hellen and her team are doing great work in the community and we are absolutely chuffed to be partnering with them to deliver this for Aramoho residents."

Library performance manager, Sonny Tamihana, is overseeing the design and fit-out of the building, which some will recognise as the former Aramoho School dental clinic.

The space is being transformed into a welcoming environment for people of all ages with the addition of bookcases, seating and a fresh new paint job.

Once the library opens, volunteers — including three staff members from Born & Raised Pasifika — will be on hand to help patrons.

As well as a regularly refreshed book collection, the library will have free WiFi internet access and two desktop PCs with the library's free internet on demand service.

Patrons will be able to issue and return books and pay overdue charges through a self-service machine. A touchscreen PC will also be in place for searching for books and reserving them.

Facilities will be available for people to have an instant coffee or cup of tea for a koha.

"As well as promoting literacy, imagination and exploration, libraries are great community hubs," Pete Gray says.

"People will be able to walk here with their families, enjoy some books and get to know others in the neighbourhood.

"We are very excited about the benefits this library will bring to the Aramoho community."

Other Whanganui suburbs with self-service libraries are Whanganui East and Castlecliff.