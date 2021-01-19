Castlecliff car fire leaves unemployed man homeless

Car owner Rob Reid said he lost everything he owned in the car fire on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

As Rob Reid watched his car go up in flames in front of him, a member of the public held him back to stop him racing to save his belongings.

Reid was the owner of the vehicle which caught fire in the carpark of Cliff Dental in Castlecliff on January 13.

A fire investigator said the fire has since been deemed not suspicious and that it started within the car's engine bay.

Reid was taken to hospital afterwards, suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns.

He lost his job and accommodation earlier this year and used the Covid-19 wage subsidy to purchase a van to live in.

"It was bloody difficult. I try not to think about it."

Reid was in Cliff Dental booking a dentist appointment when he noticed smoke pouring from the front of his vehicle.

"I lifted the hood up and the fire just took in the oxygen and it went boom."

The car was engulfed by the time emergency services arrived. Photo / Manaaki Rerekura

Reid rushed to take everything he could out of the engulfed vehicle, managing to save a net and his fishing equipment.

Everything else was lost and the vehicle wasn't insured.

He said a friend has now put him up in their home and is letting him borrow their car.

"I lost a lot of stuff. I lost a lot of food, all my ID, and my phone. The ocean has always been my fridge, so I'm lucky I ended up saving my net.

"I have support and good friends, but I'm just taking it day by day.

"That thing was my home. I've lost my home."