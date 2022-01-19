Mr and Mrs Badger (Mark Morton and Heather Cotton) with their cub (Ryder Edmonds). Photo / Dee Brough



Mr and Mrs Badger (Mark Morton and Heather Cotton) narrate the story of Fantastic Mr Fox, tying the scenes together and keeping the audience in touch with the busy goings-on.

While Heather Cotton has appeared on stage at Rep in the past (Beverley Hillbillies and Peter Pan) Mark Morton and their cub, played by Ryder Edmonds, are new to Rep.

Russell Penton, who saved the day when he stepped in to play the lead role of Mr Fox when Murray Milne had to withdraw, said he was relishing the role, thoroughly enjoying working with the children, many of whom are also first-timers on the Repertory Theatre stage.

Sienna Castellanos, Addison Whiteman, Emily Robertson, Elizabeth Morton and Elizabeth Hurley are all new to Repertory Theatre while Elise McDouall and Campbell Wilkins have already impressed us with their instinctive acting in the past.

Do come along and enjoy this holiday treat at Repertory Theatre opening on Thursday, January 20 until Monday, January 24. The evening performances on January 20, 21, 22 and 23 start at 6pm, while the morning performances on January 22, 23 and 24 begin at 11am.

We are required to admit only those with valid vaccine passports so please have them available for us to view.