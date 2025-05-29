Grab your car enthusiast friends or family on Sunday for a day trip to National Park Village School for the Alpine Vintage and Classic Autoshow.

From 9am to 1pm, about 60 classic and pre-2000s cars, trucks and motorbikes will be on display. Free admission.

To get a sweat going, head to Tūroa Ski Field for the opening weekend of alpine views and snow-based activities - more snowfall is needed to access the full terrain.

For those in Whanganui not wanting to hit the 100km/h speed limit and keen to stay local, Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery hosts the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review, highlighting creatives connected with the Whanganui River. The opening and awards ceremony is at 6-8pm on Saturday.

Sophia Smolenski’s exhibition “offering it up” is on in the Sarjeant’s exhibition space. On Sunday at 11am, Smolenski will discuss the evolution of the project with an open-floor Q&A.

If you are craving some action, the usual sports will be on show across the region.

In addition, Awa Nation Muay Thai has an event on Saturday, with the first fight starting at 6pm at Springvale Stadium. The main event will be Earl-Jay Pehi, representing Awa Kings Whanganui, taking on Melbourne’s Mini Nachar.

For a cool experience with the kids, on Saturday from 10am to 1pm, there’s a fire safety event hosted by the Whanganui Fire Service at 185 Victoria Ave.

Children can get up close and personal with the fire trucks and firefighters, be in the draw for fire safety giveaways and learn how to keep your house safe this winter.

The weather this weekend isn’t looking great - MetService is forecasting strong westerly winds across all three days and showers.

With highs of 17C, 18C and 17C expected for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively, the temperatures will not have you shivering too much.

For people in Whanganui thinking of attending events in Ruapehu, plan for a bit of extra travel time. State Highway 4 Parapara is undergoing road maintenance with stop/go traffic management in place over the weekend. The alternative route is State Highway 1.