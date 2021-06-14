Carla Langmead: Our story matters

Comment:

We all have a story, every single one of us! And what we now know is that we are all products of our stories and our belief systems. What we may not have worked out yet is that we don't have to be victims to our beliefs, and with support we can transcend what we used to think was set in concrete. So where do our belief systems come from and who taught them to us? The answer to that is our parents, our school community, internet, books, cultures, friends, and the influence of society.

Why our story matters is because we live our lives based upon our stories, which act as a filter to determine how we solve all of our problems and how we respond to everything. Our beliefs are 95 per cent responsible for how we feel think and act — that's a significant influence, wouldn't you say! And all of that is going on subconsciously, which means that we aren't even aware of what our beliefs are, largely.

While we shouldn't have to apologise for our belief systems, it will always be up to us to take responsibility for them, whether we like it or not. We build our society based on our stories and we also build the world and choose our relationships based on them too. Our esteem, worth and value are all based on our self-beliefs and what we have accepted to be true. Even the way we heal our bodies is founded on a belief system, which is on top for a lot of us at the moment with the vaccination rollout and the different responses to it.

I'm not here to say one way is wrong or right, it's just that who we think we are and our story are simply fundamental. It's not too hard to find information about this any more, it's all over the net. I don't know of anything more exciting than learning information that can help me self-regulate to live a more joy-filled and peaceful life. We humans are the only form of life, that we currently know about, that can choose our emotions and thoughts on demand! Some emotions are regenerative and others degenerative and once we become aware of the difference, we have a lot more control in our lives.

I run regular workshops or work one-to-one with people to introduce people to thinking a little differently about their own story when destructive patterns have been identified. I coach people to move past the parts of their story where they often find themselves stuck in a feedback loop. However, there is always a disclaimer, if successful then there needs to be an openness to expect the unexpected. Einstein once said, "We can not solve a problem with the same mind that created it." How true that is.

I'm no longer waiting for others or life to change, I'm too busy experimenting with creating a life I want.

