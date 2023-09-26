A car and train have collided at the intersection of Heads Rd with Balgownie Ave and Kings Ave. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

Whanganui police are at the scene of a crash between a car and a train in Gonville.

The crash at the intersection of Heads Rd and Kings Ave/Balgownie Ave occurred around 9am on Wednesday.

Police and KiwiRail have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

