Call for collective push to restore Whanganui's Kokohuia wetland

Kokohuia wetland. Photo / File

The Whanganui community is being called on to bring the degraded Kokohuia wetland in Castlecliff back to health.

Te Repo o Kokohuia, behind the Heads Rd industrial area between Pūriri St and the Whanganui River is one of the largest green spaces in the city and forms part of a wider interconnected wetland system which extends to Titoki Street and beyond.

It is known to have been an important cultural landscape and ecological environment for Whanganui, providing food, materials and rongoa and nourishing the native birds.

The wetland is now polluted and advocate Tanea Tangaroa is asking the community to come together to make a plan to bring it back to health and ultimately reconnect it to the awa.

"Over the years, it has been hounded and pounded and cut off from the Whanganui River. Now it is polluted, there are gas pipes in there, asbestos, every chemical factory is right there," Tangaroa said.

Three days of workshops are being held this week at Te Kura o Kokohuia.

"This is a beautiful opportunity for everybody to come along and be part of the reclamation of our repo and our taiao. Such a beautiful ecosystem that is there – we now have an opportunity collectively to restore this amazing taiao," Tangaroa said.

"We are all coming together to reclaim it – this is about getting some relationships moving."

Whanganui District Council senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter said the project was part of a programme of works in the council's long-term plan.

"The development of a master plan for this area provides an opportunity to improve and enhance not only the ecology and water management issues, but also connectivity, cultural and community values."

He said the area included some wetlands and informal pathways, and provided extensive views of the Whanganui River, Mt Ruapehu, Mt Taranaki and the surrounding landscape.

The council was looking forward to working with the community and local hapū on the enhancement of the Kokohuia wetlands, Venter said.