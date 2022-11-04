Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Book on life of Whanganui mayor Charles Mackay to be released this month

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Charles Mackay (middle row, centre) as commodore for the Wanganui Sailing Club. Photo / Hocken Collections Uare Taoka o Hākena

Charles Mackay (middle row, centre) as commodore for the Wanganui Sailing Club. Photo / Hocken Collections Uare Taoka o Hākena

A new book is set to shed some light on a 1920s Whanganui scandal.

Author Paul Diamond began his research for Downfall - The Destruction of Charles Mackay in 2004 and the book will be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle