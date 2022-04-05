Lesley Stead in Lockett Gallery, surrounded by the new exhibition. Photo / Paul Brooks

A new exhibition featuring high-quality art prints from some of the best children's book illustrators in the world is on at Lockett Gallery in Whanganui.

A collaboration between Lockett Gallery and Gecko Press, Wellington publisher of internationally award-winning children's books from around the world, the exhibition showcases 43 illustrations from 30 international and New Zealand artists.

The exhibition is a curated selection of art from 40 Gecko Press books illustrated by artists including Marc Boutavant of France, Peter Goes and Kitty Crowther of Belgium, Eva Eriksson of Sweden, Jun Takabatake of Japan, as well as New Zealanders Gavin Bishop, and David Elliot — and many more.

Art prints are available to buy at the exhibition and online, as well as the books they are part of.

"This exhibition with Gecko Press showcases work from some of the world's best illustrators for children, here in Whanganui. There is something for everyone — art for babies and young children through to the sophisticated work of Peter Goes, equally loved by adults," says Lesley Stead, owner of Lockett Gallery and Paige's Book Gallery next door.

Gecko Press books are on display on tables, chairs and shelves, with prints adorning the walls of Lockett Gallery. Images, colour, quirky illustrations and seriously good artworks abound in this exhibition.

"Lockett Gallery is celebrating illustrators," says Lesley. "We were actually booked up for more than 12 months ahead with illustrators wanting to exhibit, there is such a demand." Lockett Gallery is the only gallery for illustrators in New Zealand. Then the illustrator booked for April was unable to do so, leaving the month free for the Lockett-Gecko collaborative exhibition. Lesley is absolutely "wowed" by the calibre of books and illustrations on display.

Every book is well presented, well bound, in a variety of styles and materials.

"There is not a Gecko Press book that I don't adore."

Some of the Gecko Press books in the exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Children's book illustration is a powerful art form, says Julia Marshall, publisher at Gecko Press. "Illustrations from children's books are something we carry with us for the rest of our lives. It is exciting to see them given space outside the books they come from."

Lesley says Julia's reputation in the book world is such that this exhibition is a must for anyone who loves books, especially children's books.

"I think illustration is so undervalued, I'm flying the flag for illustrators," says Lesley. She is also a strong advocate for children's literacy.

"Some of these are what we call kidult books: they're not just for children."

The exhibition runs until Saturday, April 30 at Lockett Gallery, 62 Guyton St, Whanganui.

Gecko Press is an independent publisher based in Wellington. Every year Gecko Press translates and publishes a small number of curiously good children's books by some of the best writers and illustrators in the world.