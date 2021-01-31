FOCUS. Taken in Finland, the photo is a scene from a film where riders were using fatbikes do an extraordinary event called the Rovaniemi150, a winter ultramarathon. Photo / Chris Prescott

The Big Bike Film Night returns for 2021, and is pedalling into Whanganui on Friday, February 19.

Described as "a feast of short films devoted to the bicycle and all who ride", The Big Bike Film Night is an annual event that presents an array of international and New Zealand movies specifically selected by Taupo based curator/ "Film Pedlar" Brett Cotter.

The dynamic concept showcases the best cycling short films from around the world. From the frozen tussocks of Finland, to the urban streets of London, to four adventurers bike-rafting and exploring historical trails on and around one of New Zealand's most significant rivers.

A diverse and exciting selection offering plenty of appeal and thrills is ready to uplift and entertain pedal patrons and moviegoers.

"After the incredible and humbling response from our attendees last year, I can't wait to showcase our much awaited 2021 collection; Covid-19 sparked a bike boom and with this Kiwis are embracing all things bicycle related," says Mr Cotter.

This year's treasure chest of films includes an incredible story of a transformative bikepacking journey through the Canadian Rockies; an unusual Victorian pastime taking place in modern London; the humble story of a BMX club and their dream of becoming the number one club in the UK; a young female rider who goes back in time to carry the stories of the past into the future; and a unique bike builder who builds off-road cycles that help change people's lives; all in the mix.

"Our seventh collection has something for everyone and I know two-wheel devotees will be eager to see this; they can expect action, drama, humour and plenty of inspiration in the mix including a number of international premiere and award winning films," says Mr Cotter.

"Above all, this collection is a great reminder of why we love to ride with films that celebrate the fun, the adventure and inspiration that cycling enables."

The Big Bike Film Night screens in Whanganui at the Davis Lecture Theatre on Friday, February 19 at 7pm. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz or the Theatre on the night to buy your tickets (subject to availability).

The Big Bike Film Night 2021

Curated by: Brett Cotter

Davis Lecture Theatre

Running time: 128 minutes

Number of films: 13 - ranging from 2 to 24 minutes

Rating: Exempt

Tickets, dates, and locations: www.bigbikefilmnight.nz