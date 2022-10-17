More volunteers are needed for Whanganui for this year's Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Pink Ribbon street appeal. Photo / Supplied

A woman from Whanganui is urging people in the region to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 28 and 29.

Kayla Young has volunteered for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal for the past 10 years with her three children and this year she's taking part with her best friend and her family, she says.

"The Pink Ribbon street appeal is a staple on our calendar every October and something we do together as a family. I've had many friends and family members that have both passed from and survived breast cancer, they are who we dedicate our time for. And for all those in the future that will need our help and support. I'm looking forward to sharing this tradition with my best friend and her family this year, and I'm encouraging others to get involved with this meaningful experience too."

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for New Zealand women under 65 and every year about 50 women in the Whanganui region are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Each October, about 10,000 volunteers take to the streets to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's work in research, education, advocacy and patient support. The charity is still looking for volunteers to collect across Whanganui and the deadline to sign up is noon on October 27.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says it's a vital fundraiser.

"The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is one of our biggest fundraisers but last year it couldn't go ahead in many places due to Covid-19 restrictions. As a charity that receives no government funding, that's taken a huge toll on our programmes at a time when we're facing increasing demand for our support services. It's only thanks to the goodwill of New Zealanders that we can be there for patients during their treatment and recovery, fund innovative research to find new breakthroughs and educate women about the importance of early detection. So please, show your support by giving two hours to shake a pink bucket, or donate generously to a Pink Ribbon collector near you."

People can sign up for a two-hour collection shift in their area at pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz.