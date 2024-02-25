Reverend Anashuya Fletcher of Whanganui is the Anglican Church's new Assistant Bishop of Wellington.

Whanganui Reverend Anashuya Fletcher, 39, will be the youngest Assistant Bishop of Wellington after being appointed to the role by the Anglican Church.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday. As Assistant Bishop, she will support Bishop Justin Duckworth in leading the Diocese of Wellington.

Fletcher said she was humbled by the appointment.

“I am grateful for the boldness of those who encouraged me to consider nomination,” she said.

“I do not enter into this lightly, and consider it such a privilege to be called, alongside Bishop Justin, to help lead God’s church in its mission and ministry at this time.”

Fletcher has been co-priest with her husband Paul Fletcher at St Peter’s Church in Gonville, Whanganui since 2018.

The couple has two children - Ishmael, 8, and Eilidh, 4.

Born in Sri Lanka, Fletcher immigrated to New Zealand with her family at the age of 1.

“I grew up in Mt Roskill, Auckland and studied law.

“I worked in justice in the United States and South Asia, specialising in anti-trafficking and anti-slavery law, and when I moved back to New Zealand, I worked in commercial law for a couple of years.”

Fletcher said she initially attended her local Baptist church in Auckland before joining the Anglican Church.

“I do have whakapapa to the Anglican Church as my grandfather became a minister after he converted to Christianity.

“I was drawn to the rhythm of the missional work of the Anglican Church.”

Fletcher said her family had loved being part of the Gonville community and had been warmly welcomed and supported in Whanganui.

“Ishmael was 2 when we moved here and Eilidh was born here,” she said.

“We were always going to be moving elsewhere to continue our work, and Luca and Sam Tovey-Duckworth have been assisting us with church leadership since early last year.”

The Fletcher family will relocate to Wellington in 2025. However, they will still get to spend time in Whanganui.

“The Diocese extends as far as Ruapehu, so we will be visiting for work as well as visiting family and friends. My parents moved here after we did, and they love living in Whanganui.”

Duckworth said he was thrilled to welcome Fletcher to the role.

“Ana is gifted in ministry and is well-placed to meet the challenges facing the church,” he said.

“I’ve always admired her commitment to the task Jesus has for his church – to be his hands and feet and witness to his work of reconciliation. Ana’s faith and love for Jesus is clear in the way she lives. She has put everything on the line to follow the call of God.”

Fletcher has also worked as the inter-cultural communities enabler for the New Zealand Church Missionary Society.

With her husband and others, she co-founded Common Good Coffee, a social enterprise helping people out of extreme poverty and modern slavery in India.

“Paul will continue his work with Common Good Coffee, but we are not sure just what the shape of our new life will be.

“All our moves have been wonderful adventures and we have loved our adventures in Whanganui.”

Fletcher was appointed by Primate and Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand, the Most Reverend Don Tamihere, on February 17.

The appointment followed an electoral college synod held on February 10 and ratification from the House of Bishops and general synod Te Hīnota Whānui.

