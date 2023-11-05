Calendar Girls in rehearsal.

We are fast approaching the end of the year and our Christmas production of Calendar Girls is gearing up to be a fantastic way to see out 2023.

Tim Firth’s hilarious play is based on the true story of 11 WI members who famously posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund in 1999.

Amdram is in the process of emulating that momentous feat off-stage as well. Planning is well under way to produce a calendar for 2024 highlighting our brave ladies of the theatre with all profits being donated to cancer research. Look out for how you will be able to get your hands on one of these calendars to support a worthy cause. All images are being photographed by the talented Rochelle Te Kaho so they are going to be absolutely fantastic.

We are also pleased to announce that tickets are on sale for the hottest production of 2024. With Josh Groban currently starring in the latest Broadway production, Sweeney Todd is a riveting tale and comedic tragedy. The characters are vividly bold; the music and lyrics are incredibly witty, sinister, and moving and it is probably the best American musical.

After 15 years in exile for a crime he didn’t commit, Sweeney Todd returns to London with the help of a young sailor, Anthony. He soon discovers that his wife is dead and his daughter, Johanna, is in the hands of the evil Judge Turpin.

With the help of Mrs Lovett, Todd opens a barber shop above her unsuccessful meat pie store with the hope of luring in the judge for his murderous revenge. Todd’s lust for vengeance becomes so powerful that he turns his razor against the unsuspecting public of London – but then there is the problem of how to dispose of the bodies.

Even though times are hard, Mrs Lovett’s meat pies become a raging success thanks to the help of a special new ingredient.

Join us at the Royal Whanganui Opera House in March 2024 and grab your ticket at early bird prices available from the RWOH or online https://rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.