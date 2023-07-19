Whanganui runner Sally Gibbs has made a massive impact in Masters internationally.

When you stand at the Butt of Lewis, the northern tip of the Isle of Lewis, the next land to the west is Canada, and to the north, it would be south of the North Pole having crossed the Arctic ice cap. It is at the very edge of the United Kingdom and a very long way from Whanganui.

My first visit to Lewis was in 1962 as a young teenager, starting with an exciting seven-hour voyage on the Loch Seaforth. Much has changed since then.

The new Loch Seaforth is almost seven times larger, and now the sailing time is reduced to less than three hours. The old Loch Seaforth was a passenger cargo ship and the dozen or so cars carried on deck were loaded by derrick and sling. The new Loch Seaforth carries 143 cars and sails twice daily.

I visited Lewis again in 2017, and although much had changed, the beauty of the Hebrides remains undiminished. One further change on this visit has been communication. The small cottage at Garenin where there was no mobile reception and no internet in 2017 now has wonderful coverage for both, so this is being written at the kitchen table rather than in the main town, where there was limited internet coverage.

Coaching is always an exciting challenge, especially in the nervous fortnight before a national championship. It is even more challenging from the other side of the world. WhatsApp and e-mail certainly help, but with young athletes, nothing replaces being there.

For many, the immediate goal is the Athletics New Zealand Cross Country Championships in Taupō on July 29 and club relays the following day, which is the day I leave for my return flight.

It is pleasing that Whanganui has a sizeable group taking advantage of the outstanding Taupō venue relatively close to home. I am pleased that many of my group are running, even some who are part of top teams in other winter codes.

Sadly, two have had to pull out with injuries. Rosa Meyer, who battled through New Zealand Schools with an ankle injury, helping her team to a silver medal, has had a slow recovery and will focus on the track season, and the Collegiate junior captain Olivia Gilbertson has developed an injury preventing her participation.

Entries have not closed yet, but it appears that Whanganui will be well-represented in the Masters ranks and at the junior level. It is yet to be seen whether senior runner Hayden Zevos, who has some impressive Parkrun performances to his name, will enter.

For many, including Rob and Paula Conder, the opportunity to run in club relays the following day is an added incentive to travel. Hopefully, Bex and Brendon Sharratt will be among the Masters entries.

One certain entry is Sally Gibbs, who has made such a massive impact in Masters internationally and locally on the track, road and cross-country. She has moved into the 60-64 grade to the relief of many still in the 55-59 grade and the concern of those in her new grade.

She is likely to make her presence strongly felt. Gibbs was a guest of the Collegiate team on the night before the New Zealand Schools Championships and provided inspiration for the young athletes.

Whanganui is well-represented in the under-20 and under-18 grades. Daniel Sinclair will run in the under-20s. In June, he was second at New Zealand Schools after an epic race and earned his second New Zealand singlet, which he’ll wear when he races in the Australian Championships in August. Sinclair pulled out of the North Island Championships earlier in the month (he felt unwell).

He was second in the Waikato under-20s last week, but was far from satisfied with his performance. Despite these setbacks, he is clearly in good physical shape, having set a Parkrun personal best only 10 days ago on the Hamilton course.

Sinclair’s bronze medal teammates Toby Caro and Oliver Jones both start in the under-18 grade. Jones was second to Alec Ball (Feilding) in last week’s Manawatū/Whanganui Under-18 Championship with a confidence-lifting performance.

The margin was considerably less than at New Zealand Schools. Caro has impressed all winter and will gain further valuable experience in Taupō.

Amy McHardy and Collegiate teammate Louise Brabyn renew their friendly rivalry. McHardy finished ahead of Brabyn at New Zealand Schools when she finished 12th, earning a place in the New Zealand Schools Team.

Brabyn finished third at North Islands in Taupō, one place ahead of McHardy. On Saturday they will be in different teams, with McHardy running for Wellington and Brabyn for Manawatū/Whanganui.

Next week, I will write about Sunday’s Diamond League from London, which I look forward to attending.