Akarana Piano Quartet. Photo / Lydia Sewell

Chamber Music Whanganui resumes its 2023 subscription series on Saturday, August 12, at 7.30pm in the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

An exciting concert will be presented by the Ākarana Piano Quartet in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand, according to Chamber Music Whanganui.

As they embark on the first of their nine concerts tour of the country, award-winning musicians Andrew Beer (violin), Robert Ashworth (viola), Chen Cao (cello), and Sarah Watkins (piano) come together for a thrilling concert to lift the spirits.

For their debut nationwide tour as an ensemble, the Auckland-based quartet deliver an overall experience of rich, vibrant storytelling, connecting the key figures of European music with Aotearoa; an opportunity to celebrate intimate music-making of the highest quality from internationally-acclaimed performers.

These world-class musicians bring a colourful offering of piano quartets, beginning with one of the earliest pieces written for this combination, Mozart’s G minor Quartet. Following on is the one-movement Phantasy Quartet written in 1910 by Frank Bridge. Inspired by Czech and Slavic folk song and dance forms and reflecting his heritage and love for his native land, Dvorak’s 2nd piano quartet in Eb completes the programme.

Ākarana Quartet is proud to premiere a new commission from New Zealander Janet Jennings: Twelve Colours: Homage to Paul Klee, a piano quartet inspired by the artist’s abstract oil on canvas New Harmony.

“Klee is said to have believed that pleasure in art is to be derived from inner complexity: even his most playful lines take viewers for a walk that entails rhythm, rhyme, shape, tension, and relaxation,” writes Janet, which “defines the sound ideal for the music”.

Ākarana Piano Quartet encompasses four distinct solo voices that come together as one in an intense, exhilarating programme, that will undoubtedly keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

Chamber Music Whanganui would like to thank Rob O’Keeffe Joinery for their sponsorship of this concert, as well as the many other individuals and businesses who have made the 2023 series possible.

■ Tickets are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door (cash only, no eftpos)

Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $25 (or pre-pay), students $5.



