5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Evermore treads pretty similar indie-folk territory, but still sounds just right for saying goodbye to 2020 and all it brought.

SUMMER CRUISING

Spend this afternoon cruising the Whanganui River. The Waimarie is hosting its Saturday at 2 Cruise today - an opportunity to enjoy a one-hour relaxing cruise, taking in the scenery on the lower Whanganui River on the iconic paddle steamer. Boarding at 1.30pm, departing at 2pm, returning at 3pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $85 for a family pass (2 adults, max 2 children) and $12 for children.

STREAMING

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is TV at its best.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmour Girls), The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is TV at its best. The drama comedy set in the 50s and 60s features Rachel Brosnahan in the title role as Midge Maisel, whose life turns upside down as she discovers stand up comedy. Showing on Amazon Prime.

BOOK

Michael Connelly's back with another Mickey Haller story

With The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly's back with another Mickey Haller story, and this time the defence lawyer's in the dock. Good thing he has Harry Bosch on his side. Out now.

YOGA

Need to wind down after a hectic festive season?

Need to wind down after a hectic festive season? Join the daily outdoor yoga sessions under the trees beside the Whanganui River at Pakaitore. Bring a mat or towel if you like. 9.30am-10.45am. Koha.

ALBUM

Evermore treads pretty similar indie-folk territory, but still sounds just right for saying goodbye to 2020 and all it brought.

Another surprise album, and the sister record to Taylor Swift's Folklore, released earlier in 2020, Evermore treads pretty similar indie-folk territory, but still sounds just right for saying goodbye to 2020 and all it brought.