5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

MARDI GRAS

The annual street party is this Saturday at Ohakune Junction, starting at 4pm and running until midnight. Featuring Dimension, Culture Shock, Quix and Danny Byrd.

MAKE MUSIC

Fancy a spot of beachside singing or African drumming? Workshops are on Sunday at Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach. Singing 10.30am-12pm, drumming 1pm-2.30pm. Single workshop $25, both $40. Ages 16+.

LIVE MUSIC

Enjoy music from Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman as well as favourites like Bridge Over Trouble Water at the Wanganui Community Choir's 30th anniversary concert. Saturday, 2pm, Central Baptist Church, Whanganui.

EXHIBITION

The Knit & Be Calm display reveals how knitting has regained a resurgence and can be therapeutic. The exhibition also includes the topic knitting for charity. Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

ON THE BOX

The late-night Saturday movie on Three is Toke. It follows three orchard workers in a remote community who accidentally grow a super new strain of marijuana. Starring Lucy Lawless, Troy Kingi and more. It starts at 10.30pm.