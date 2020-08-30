Western Bay Museum brings pioneering spirit to the region.

Western Bay Museum aspires to be Aotearoa's best small museum and brings to life the settlers and tangata whenua who built the district, by telling their stories through fascinating collections, interactive experiences, and beautifully curated exhibitions.

Museum manager Paula Gaelic and her dedicated band of volunteers are the guardians and custodians of the Western Bay's stories and treasures.

"We champion, commemorate and celebrate those who worked together – local Māori and Ulster Irish and all other settlers - to build this region and who helped to make it what it is today."

Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic at an old school desk. Photo / Supplied

Unlike many small regional museums, the interior is modern, bright and open and exhibitions are updated three times a year. This keeps the museum fresh and exciting and encourages people to return regularly.

Unique, hands-on museum experiences let visitors step back in time to the 1900s, and the outdoor activities in the gardens on the banks of the Uretara stream embody its 'beyond-the-walls' philosophy.

Advertisement

"Come and see for yourself our latest exhibition, 'Champions in Their Fields' celebrating Western Bay's sporting legends - world motorsport champion, Denny Hulme, David Gallaher, the first All Black captain and Greg Davis, a Katikati player who captained the Wallabies."

This exhibition also celebrates 140 years of Katikati rugby and Waihi Surf Lifesaving Club- one of the oldest clubs in the country.

New exhibiton starting 7 September. Phoo / Supplied.

Inspiring the future

The museum is housed inside the historic, red, landmark building that is the old Fire Station in Katikati. Built in 1955, it helped protect the local community for over 50 years and continues to do so now, just in a different form.

"The fire station combines and celebrates our past and the modern, forward thinking organisation that we are now," Paula says.

"Our museum is a space that the entire community is proud of. It is a source of education and inspiration to locals and to visitors from around the world."

Tourists welcome

Whether visitors are passing through on a day trip, a quick stop on a rainy day, or staying for a week, tourists love the 'hidden gem' that is the Western Bay Museum.

Advertisement

People learn local history, interact with local volunteers and often get to tell their own stories of links to the area, Paula says.

"They are often surprised by the unexpectedly high-quality of the experience they receive, and our staff and volunteers consistently receive glowing reviews."

Western Bay Museum is a huge asset to the region, says Jacqui Knight, town promotions manager for Katikati.

"It is recognised by Tourism Bay of Plenty as a high standard of product we can be proud of .... the growth in visitor numbers since its opening is impressive and being able to work with them is a privilege."

Enjoy a group experience

The Western Bay Museum is a favourite with many organisations. Paula says they offer a reasonably priced, out of the ordinary experience that always has something new to offer.

"Our visitors not only learn about local history, our activities are fun and different and create a shared experience that instantly brings joy to those who visit.

"We are proud to accommodate groups that require bespoke programmes to allow them to enjoy the museum experience.

"We do all we can to ensure the museum is inclusive and welcoming to all."

The museum's working telephone exchange is popular. Photo / Supplied

Hands-on learning

Western Bay Museum is the ideal partner to educational establishments.

"We consider ourselves a vital community asset when it comes to the engagement of both our local youth and students from around the world, Paula says.

"At the museum we bring history to life, inspire career paths and open children's eyes to the world around them. We engage them in unique, hands-on activities, whilst helping them to understand their past and their legacy."

Paul Askin, Pillans Point School said: "We brought two year 3 and 4 classes to the Western Bay Museum to learn about the "old days" and we were so impressed by the whole experience. The kids had a great time and learnt a lot about how things were 100 years ago.

"I would recommend this experience to any school group. A fantastic school trip."

For many children, churning butter by hand to put on freshly-made scones cooked in a wood-fired coal-range are new experiences and memories they take with them. One student from Katikati Primary School said: "This was the best trip ever. We learned so much and it was super fun."

Children help make scones during a 1900s school experience. Photo / Supplied

For more information please visit: www.westernbaymuseum.nz