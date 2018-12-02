The region can expect thunderstorms and hail this afternoon.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large areas of the North Island including Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, and Taupō.

Some of these may be severe with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour with significant hail.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

The current weather is caused by a warm, wet and humid air mass that has descended from the sub-tropics.

