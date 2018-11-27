A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Rotorua and Bay of Plenty.

MetService issued the watch at 8.37am and said thunderstorms were expected to develop this afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms may become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40mm/hr.

MetService said rainfall of this intensity could cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers, or narrow valleys, and could lead to slips.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Driving conditions could be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Algal bloom in Rotorua lakes brings health warning

28 Nov, 2018 6:58am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Man charged with Ngakuru murder linked to truck crash

28 Nov, 2018 9:05am
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Locals to ride OGO by donating cans

28 Nov, 2018 9:00am
3 minutes to read