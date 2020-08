Auto Glazier

Looking for a motivated, physically fit worker capable of heavy lifting, who has great communication skills

Experience in Auto industry or other trade preferred but training will be given to the right person

Some residential and commercial glazing involved also.

Involves rostered on-call.

Applicants must have current NZ driver's licence

Applications close 11th September

Please send CV to: Fiona@wanganuiglass.org.nz