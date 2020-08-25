Administration Manager

Our client, an established innovator in the animal health industry is seeking an experienced professional Administration Manager to join their talented team.

This is a crucial role to support the Production and Operations Manager, Compliancy & Marketing Manager and Managing Directors of the organisation. The successful administration manager will be dealing with formal structures, policies, processes and procedures which support the day to day management of the business and will therefore need to be proficient at:

- Accounting functions of accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledgers

- Producing monthly financial statements

- Payroll functions

- Tax compliancy duties including GST

Advertisement

The successful administration manager will possess the following skills and attributes:

- Knowledge of MYOB AccountRight software

- Word and Excel (spread sheets)

- Be a collaborative member of the team

Position is 30 to 40 hours per week.

Salary to be discussed on application.

Job Description available upon e-mail to

Annette.fitness@markhams.co.nz

Applications should be sent to

Moore Markhams Wanganui

Attn Nicola Gibbons

Friday 11 September 2020