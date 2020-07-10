Drillers Assistant

Wanganui Well Drillers is a long, established drilling company and this position is with our drilling operations and associated work.

Previous experience is preferable, although full training will be provided.

Must have a current, clean CLASS 1 driver license with CLASS 2, 3 and 4 being an advantage.

The successful applicant will be; physically fit, capable, a team player, keen to up-skill, and be an all-rounder who enjoys challenging work.

After a qualifying period, we can offer a permanent position with a good rate of pay to the right applicant.

Please email Wanganui Well Drillers with current CV info@welldrillers.co.nz or

Phone Hayden Sharratt 027 440 6551or Sandy 06 344 7340

Applications will close Monday 20th July 2020.

Applicants must have NZ residency or a valid NZ Work Visa