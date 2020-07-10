Whanganui Collegiate School is an Anglican co-educational, seven day
boarding and day school which has been providing first class education for 166
years.
PART-TIME CLEANER
We are looking for a reliable part-time cleaner with a mature and professional
can-do attitude.
The successful applicant will need the following:
• Previous cleaning experience is essential
• Good work history and references
• Be physically fit and well presented
• Ability to work alone and take direction
• Sound communication skills
• Comply with all health and safety rules and procedures
• Must be suitable for working in a school environment as thorough Police
vetting will be carried out in accordance with the Children's Act 2014
• To support the ethos and values of the School
Hours of work will be 8.30am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday, term time only.
TO REQUEST A LINK TO THE ONLINE APPLICATION FORM
Email: hr@collegiate.school.nz
Phone: Haylee Ellwood (06) 349 0210 ext 822
Applications close 12 noon Wednesday 22 July 2020.
www.collegiate.school.nz