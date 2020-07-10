Whanganui Collegiate School is an Anglican co-educational, seven day

boarding and day school which has been providing first class education for 166

years.

PART-TIME CLEANER

We are looking for a reliable part-time cleaner with a mature and professional

can-do attitude.

The successful applicant will need the following:

• Previous cleaning experience is essential

• Good work history and references

• Be physically fit and well presented

• Ability to work alone and take direction

• Sound communication skills

• Comply with all health and safety rules and procedures

• Must be suitable for working in a school environment as thorough Police

vetting will be carried out in accordance with the Children's Act 2014

• To support the ethos and values of the School

Hours of work will be 8.30am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday, term time only.

TO REQUEST A LINK TO THE ONLINE APPLICATION FORM

Advertisement

Email: hr@collegiate.school.nz

Phone: Haylee Ellwood (06) 349 0210 ext 822

Applications close 12 noon Wednesday 22 July 2020.

www.collegiate.school.nz