St Marcellin School Whanganui

Part-time Teacher (fixed term)

Teaching Junior Learners 3 days a week

We are a small inner-city catholic school catering for year 1-8 Learners.

We are seeking a registered teacher for a fixed term until the end of the 2020 school year.

A willingness to support and uphold the school's special character is a condition of this appointment.

Advertisement

An application pack is available by contacting

mwilliams@welearn.school.nz

Applications close 3.00pm 27th July 2020