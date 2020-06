REGISTERED NURSE – FIXED TERM

Hospice Whanganui has an opening for a Registered Nurse to join our nursing team. This is a 0.7 FTE temporary position covering Parental Leave from early September 2020.

The ability to work rotating shifts is essential and experience in Palliative Care would be an advantage.

For an application form and job description, please email gaylenek@hospicewanganui.org.nz

Closing date for applications is 9.00am on Monday, 22 June 2020