Animates Groomer – Full Time

Animates is New Zealand's leading pet care company with 44 pet specialty retail stores, 29 grooming salons and 17 vet clinics and growing.

As a Groomer at our Whanganui salon, you will be part of a highly passionate and knowledgeable team, committed to living our vision of being the best pet company in the world and providing an 'Awesome Experience' for our customers by understanding their needs, providing an outstanding groom along with information and advice for the best possible care of their pets.

Our salons are fast-paced but the challenge of satisfying new customers, meeting their needs, building a client base and reaching targets is huge.

Advertisement

To be successful you'll need:

· Previous dog grooming experience (2+ years in a high-volume salon preferred);

· A solid understanding of animal welfare and care;

· An exceptionally friendly manner to engage customers, build a regular client base and grow sales;

· Strong communication skills; and,

· High work standards and ethics.

This position is full-time and applicants must be available to work weekdays, weekends, late nights and public holidays as required.

Animates is a Rainbow Tick Certified Employer. To apply now, visit: www.animates.co.nz/careers