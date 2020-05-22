BHJ New Zealand Limited

BHJ is a leading, global supplier of animal proteins for the international food and pet food industries. BHJ New Zealand Limited are looking for several positions to work at their Wanganui operation.

Quality Assurance Supervisor for the Production team: The successful applicant will need a minimum of one year working in a QA role, ideally with some QA training. Preferably they will have experience working in the meat processing industry. They will need good attention to detail and be have a good understanding of Quality control processors of HACAP and processes. This is a permanent role working an afternoon shift to cover the production needs of the business.

Fixed term Processing Staff: We are looking for fixed term staff for night shift for a minimum of three months. The shift is 6pm to 3am. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and physically fit and be able to lift up to 24kg. The person will need a minimum of level 2 NCEA.

Fixed term Storeperson: Fixed term for six months. Experience working in a store, preferably a cold store, is a requirement of this role. You will also need a forklift licence, a minimum of one-year forklift driving experience in a drive in racking and the ability to use and understand a warehouse management system and eCerts.

All applicants must be able to work well in a team and be able to demonstrate common sense and initiative. They must be familiar with good health and safety procedures and committed to a safe working environment.

To apply please email your application to apply@limelimited.co.nz stating which job you are applying for.