The Far North District Council has been ordered to pay a Māori trust $80,000 after Mayor
John Carter was found to have ''acted outside his authority''.

Trustees of the Ngākahu/Ngākohu Whānau Ahu Whenua Trust, which owns land near Kaitaia, took the council to court earlier this month seeking compensation from the council for 86 years from 1933 when and agreement to use their land for the Kaitaia Dam, was first signed.

In his decision, Judge Gary Harrison has ordered the council to pay the plaintiffs $80,000 in compensation.

The council said it welcomed the decision as the end to a

