Northland's lifeguards are preparing their safety gear and oiling the IRB engines as the last long weekend for the year kicks off today.

With the official start of the swimming season, Surf Life Saving Northern Region together with its lifeguards remind the public to stay safe and responsible on the beach.

Labour weekend sees five surf life saving clubs – Whangārei Heads, Ruakaka, Waipu Cove, Mangawhai Heads and Ahipara – getting into action as lifeguards are jumping into the cold Pacific for refresher courses and first aid training.

Lifeguards will be present at their clubs over the coming weekends for

