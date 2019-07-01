The police national dive squad will arrive in Queenstown today to join the search for a missing boatie.

The search to find the man missing from a cabin boat in Lake Wakatipu has been under way since Sunday evening.

The man was the sole occupant and set out on to the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club about 9.30am.

The boat was then seen on the shore near the Bay View Road boat ramp about an hour later.

Advertisement

However, it was not until late afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing.

A shoreline and lake search took place on Sunday night involving LandSAR and Coastguard personnel.

The search continued yesterday on the water, around the shoreline, and from the air.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the boat on the lake yesterday between 9am and 5pm.