Whanganui motorcycle ace Tarbon Walker has unleashed after lockdown and is tearing up the track in the lead-up to the upcoming Suzuki Series later this year.

The 21-year-old featured prominently in the first serious event at Hampton Downs since lockdown, winning four from four in his class last weekend.

A good turnout of riders - about 40 in some classes - proved this was a long-anticipated event.

Walker, riding in a mixed class of 600s and superbikes (1000cc), won all four of his races in his Supersport 600 class.

Advertisement

After consistently good starts he kept in the front field for some time and had a tussle with former superbike rider Jayden Hassan for second place in one race, but had to bow to the power of the larger bike and yielded the place in the final lap.

Keeping good company, Walker is feeling confident in the lead-up to the Suzuki Series which begins in December. The final round is around the Cemetery Circuit in his hometown on Boxing Day.

The Hampton Downs meet is a three-round event run monthly through to November hosted by the Auckland Motorcycle Club.