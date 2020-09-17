He may have ended his season in ignominy with a red card, but Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri's big midfielder Timoci (Jim) Seruwalu finished with the coveted Grand Irish Bar Most Valuable Player award for 2020.

The MVP prize is determined by most overall points awarded out of each Tasman Tanning Premier regular season match, on a 3-2-1 allocation basis, over the 10 weeks.

At the end of the first round, when Ngamatapouri had both their season wins, Seruwalu took a comfortable lead on 13 points with club-mate Samu Kubunavanua sitting second place with nine.

Injuries would hamper Kubunavanua in the second round, while after being in a tie for sixth place, Byford Readimix Taihape halfback/fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden came on very strongly, as did Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist skipper Bradley Graham with 10 and eight more points respectively.

However, four more points for Seruwalu as the leading hope in a faltering and injury-wracked side was enough - the Steelform Wanganui and Horowhenua-Kapiti representative having scored six of his team's 13 tries this campaign.

Runnerup Rogers-Holden was just one more point behind, followed by Graham who was tied for third with McCarthy Transport Ruapehu's young captain Gabriel Hakaraia, who helped his proud club come back to keep their 13-year streak of semifinal appearances alive.

MVP Top 10

1.Timoci (Jim) Seruwalu (Ngamatapouri) 17; 2. Tyler Rogers-Holden (Taihape) 16; 3=. Brad Graham (Marist) 14; 3=. Gabriel Hakaraia (Ruapehu) 14; 5=. Campbell Hart (Ruapehu) 13; 5=. Kamipeli Latu (Border) 13; 7=. Ethan Robinson (Kaierau) 12; 7=. Samu Kubunavanua (Ngamatapouri) 12; 9. Lindsay Horrocks (Border) 11; 10=. Craig Clare (Border) 10; 10=. Jack Yarrall (Marist) 10.