Semi-final places were confirmed on Monday night with Whanganui High School Old Girls, Whanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1, Kaiwhaiki A1 and Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 all set for the playoffs.

The match of the night between Kaiwhaiki A1 and Kaierau A1 lived up to expectations. Bragging rights were on the line as the teams were guaranteed the second and third rankings coming into the game.

Kaierau A1 started strong, however inconsistency in their play allowed Kaiwhaiki A1 to lead for most of the game.

"I was impressed with Sarah Teki-Clark and Rebekah Alabaster who showed moments of brilliance connecting with the midcourt and shooting accurately," said Kaierau player/coach Hannah Kelly.

"Down the other end of the court Leigha Stormont went out hunting and picked up every rebound available. She has found her form at the right end of the season."

There were tense moments in the final quarter as a five-goal lead for Kaierau turned into just a two-goal lead at the final whistle, Kaierau A1 winning 47-45.

"We were happy to come away with the win and we are looking forward to the re-match next week."

For Kaiwhaiki coach Kahu Aki, the game was an opportunity to progress their season goals, focusing on playing simple netball with a high level of skill.

Injuries to Cara Blake and Terehia Tapa-Gardiner in the first quarter meant Kaiwhaiki were down to a bare seven players for most of the game.

"The team adjusted to the unplanned changes very swiftly and our defensive unit of Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne-Whanerere, Jamie Mayberry, Te Rina Peina and Kiwi Hunter-Rogan worked tirelessly to turn over multiple balls," said Aki.

"We also had some great connections throughout the court, providing direct phases of attacking play. As we continue to progress to next week's play-offs we aim to produce four quarters of consistent, enjoyable netball."

In other matches, Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 won convincingly 78-17 against fellow school team Nga Tawa A1.

"I was really pleased with the way our girls played tonight. We maintained our intensity for the full 60 minutes, even while making multiple on court changes," said High School coach Robyn Walford.

"Goal shoot Kara Adrole was unstoppable this evening, holding strong in the circle and pulling in what were sometimes tricky high balls."

"Our defensive pressure throughout the whole court was outstanding, and we capitalised on our turnovers which is something we have been working on in practice."

Nga Tawa coach Eliza Graham is pleased with how her team has developed throughout the season.

"I am really proud of our young ladies, they work hard at training and we can see the improvements weekly," she said.

Kaierau A2's Bindi Nimmo looks for a way around Whanganui High School Old Girls' Hayley Addenbrooke. Photo / Bevan Conley

"They are all passionate netballers who love the game. Having exposure to compete weekly at this level has helped in all areas of their own game and also my own development as a coach."

Meanwhile on court two, competition leaders Whanganui High School Old Girls won convincingly over Thompson Plumbing & Gas Kaierau A2, 63-30.

"It was a bit of a messy start tonight, as it took our team until halfway through the second quarter to find our rhythm," said Old Girls coach Lisa Murphy.

"Our error rate was higher than normal in the first two quarters, but we finally settled to show some nice play."

"Changes were made in the second half to give everyone court time. Lucy Stewart came on strong at wing defence putting pressure on Kaierau's attackers on the circle edge, and centre Hayley Addenbrooke had another solid game."

"There is some fine tuning to be done before our semi-final next week!"

Kaierau A2 coach Mandy Gedye was pleased with how her team fared against tough opposition.

"We had a great start to the game. Bindi Nimmo worked really hard to bring the ball through the court and was tireless on defence," she said.

"Blanche Cloete was also a standout, doing alot to disrupt her shooters."

Semi-final games next week will see Whanganui High School Old Girls face off against their younger counterparts Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1. The other semi-final will be contested between Kaiwhaiki A1 and Whanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1. Meanwhile Nga Tawa and Thompson Plumbing & Gas Kaierau A2 will play-off for fifth and sixth spots in the competition.

All games can be viewed live via Netball Whanganui's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/netballwhanganui.

Visit https://www.sporty.co.nz/netballwhanganui for all draws and results.