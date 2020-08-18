Playing to an empty stadium because of Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions, the top three teams clearly stamped their authority on the premier netball competition on Monday as the end of pool play nears.

Fortunately, fans could still catch all the action, thanks to Netball Whanganui's Facebook livestream of all matches.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 continue to show they are a team on the improve, with a dominant performance over Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1, winning 62-30. Kaierau brought real intensity to their game, remaining consistent for the full 60 minutes.

High School kept up with the pace in the first quarter; however, from the second quarter onwards Sarah Teki Clark started to gel with her shooting partner Rebekah Alabaster, the ball flowing fast and the shots sinking. It was great to see this combination come together, after losing Te Reo Paki early in the season.

Player/coach Hannah Kelly was impressed with her new mid-court combination, with Rebecca Tamati, Charlotte Hill and Georgia Walford doing a good job keeping possession and feeding the shooters.

"Ensuring four consistent quarters is key for us, especially as we prepare to take on a sharp Kaiwhaiki team next week," Kelly said.

"That game will determine where we are placed on the table for the semi-final playoffs."

Whanganui High School coach Robyn Walford agreed the game was tough going for her girls.

"We had some lovely moments of play, we were just missing that next level of intensity," she said.

"It was fantastic to have Mikayla Heka back on the court, she has proved to be very versatile this year, looking comfortable in the midcourt and within the goal circle.

"Wing defence Rebekah Phillips also combined well with Molly Bullock and Maggie Jones on defence, creating turnovers and picking up loose ball.

"We have struggled with illness and injury over the past few weeks, so we are looking forward to bringing more consistency to our game during the business end of the season."

Whanganui High School Old Girls' wing attack Keilani Tyrell with the ball in hand in her team's dominant game against Nga Tawa. Photo / Bevan Conley

Meanwhile on court one, Nga Tawa again suffered a heavy defeat, losing to Whanganui High School Old Girls 102-23.

Old Girls coach Lisa Murphy wanted to work on full court pressure on defence, while connecting through court on attack.

"I feel we achieved our game goals. Nga Tawa are a young team and have improved each week they have played," she said.

"Our girls combined nicely, turning over plenty of ball that was finished by the shooters. It was nice to get the whole team on court with only more one more pool play game to go before semi-finals."

Nga Tawa coach Eliza Graham was really proud of the way her girls played on Monday.

"There were moments of brilliance from both ends of the court and our young shooters managed to get in the double digits this week. All players are adapting well to the physicality and level of the game and gaining important learnings along the way," she said.

"Although the opposition was tough, the team played sound netball throughout this game."

The final game of the night was between Kaiwhaiki A1 and Thompson Plumbing & Gas Kaierau A2, with Kaiwhaiki winning 62-23.

Kaiwhaiki were without the services of captain Waimanawa Potaka Osborne-Whanarere and standout defender Melissa Timoti, forcing coach Kahu Aki to trial new combinations.

Experienced Te Rina Peina came on to wing attack, using court craft and deception to provide her shooters with plenty of opportunity to open the game up.

"Peina was our MVP tonight, she even returned to court after picking up an injury, leaving us with six players, to continue her great form," Aki said.

"We have many aspects of our game to work on in the lead up to the end of the season, and in working towards the 2021 season to ensure we stick within the structure we have created."

Despite the result, Kaierau A2 coach Rachael Lynch is pleased to see her team of new players come together as a cohesive unit and improve each game.

"Our defensive unit worked really hard for the full 60 minutes to be disruptive and create turnover ball, it was just difficult converting it as Kaiwhaiki's defence contested everything right through the court," she said.

"Moana Ward was impressive with strong drives to the circle edge at wing attack and slotted in nicely at goal attack in the last quarter."

Next week the most anticipated match will be between Kaiwhaiki A1 and Kaierau A1, as this will determine their placings for play-offs. Whanganui High School will take on Nga Tawa and Kaierau A2 will face WHS Old Girls.

Netball Whanganui hopes to continue live streaming of premier games while under alert level 2 restrictions. These games can be found on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/netballwhanganui.

Visit www.sporty.co.nz/netballwhanganui for all draws and results.