Another good score and defensive clean sheet has moved GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic to a share of top spot in the 2020 Lotto Central Federation League after winning the first of five straight road games on Saturday.

While not the complete consistence performance Tex von Kwiatkowski is searching for, the coach was more than happy to take a 4-0 shutout of the unpredictable North End AFC, who were a Top 5 club last year and kicking off their campaign after having the bye on opening day.

The win was part of a consecutive club double, as the GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic Reserves showed their mettle by coming from 2-0 down at halftime to beat the Hokowhitu FC 1sts 3-2 at Skoglund Park in the YORB Horizions Premiership.

At Memorial Park, the Athletic 1sts opened their account with veteran Josh Smith getting his third goal in two games, which was followed up by Peter Czerwonka in the 35th minute.

Advertisement

"The first half was absolutely class from us," said von Kwiatkowski.

"The game plan was that whenever somebody else has the ball, from the enemy, we get into it, winning the ball, and don't give them any air to breath.

"If one [tackler] is out-played, the next one jumps in, and it worked perfectly. We pressed pretty high."

Athletic could have added to their halftime score, with a couple more Smith attempts on goal just missing, while North End got very little traction when trying to work the ball into their attacking 50m.

The 20 minutes after the break, however, saw the home side click into gear, with von Kwiatkowski worried a catch-up goal at that point could galvanise them.

"Second half, I warned them, 'guys don't switch off', but then all of a sudden we gave them space and they started dominating.

"We couldn't control the game the way we did in the first half, but then Ryan Holden made it 3-0 with a nice strike from the goal box - a little bit deflected but it would have made the net anyway."

That 60th minute goal set Athletic back on the right track, with Perry Stewart coming on again to score his third goal from just two halves of football, making the game safe in the 75th minute.

Advertisement

Smith's hamstring was giving him a little trouble, so von Kwiatkowski opted to bring him off and play the last 10 minutes with 10 players.

"We controlled the game again so there was no real danger.

"At the end, they defended that and defended really well, as North End didn't really have chances to score."

Youngster Zac Farmer got his opportunity off the bench, as did Will King, making a welcome return after dealing with a calf injury for the past two months.

North End got booked for two yellow cards, but Athletic are keeping their spotless run going, with Tesco Grunwald voted player of the day after a great match in the middle of the park, while towering defender Shaan Stuart gave a faultless performance.

"What we played in the first half, this is the way our football is supposed to be," said von Kwiatkowski.

"We're creating lots of chances to score. We're winning games in a style where the opposition doesn't have many chances."

Athletic share top spot with Palmerston North Marist, who hammered their Napier Marist brethren 7-0, while New Plymouth Rangers also travelled well to beat Massey University 5-3.

In the upset of the round, Levin AFC held off Havelock North Wanderers1-0.

Red Sox Manawatu had the bye and will now host Athletic next week at Skoglund Park.