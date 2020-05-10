Two rounds in and the Wanganui Harrier Club's virtual run series is proving quite popular as dozens of runners and walkers got their regular season up and running this month.

Despite restrictions levels for the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has set up a scenario where entrants have five days to go compete by themselves on park courses around the township, where they will record their own times and send it to the club volunteers.

The best results of each grade are posted online.

First up on May 2, the opening of the 96th season, was two laps around a 1km course at Victoria Park.

Deputy club captain Rob Conder said over 50 people, members and non-members, took part at various stages over the next five days.

"The feedback has been very positive from those who did the two lap course."

Fastest on the Men's Run was former New Zealand Schools cross-country international Christian Conder, who completed the course in 6m 23s.

Club regular Sarah Matthews was the top Women's Run entrant, finishing in 8m 2s.

For the walkers, Lucas Martin took out the Men's event in 9m 26s, whole Alice Quigley was the leader for Women's in 13m 14s.

Sport prizes of a free membership went to Michelle Selby, while Nat Kirk and Luke Watts received $25 gift vouchers.

The full leaderboard can be viewed at wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz.

Starting on Saturday was the Springvale Park course – which being a larger area consists on a one mile lap.

Interested parties have until Wednesday to complete the course and send in their results, and there is a course video, map and description on the website.

The virtual series is open to anyone, free of charge.

The next course available starting this coming Saturday is at Kowhai Park.