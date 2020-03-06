The Toyota Wanganui Swim Team have had strong buildup to next week's NZ Festival in Wellington after claiming a host of different coloured medals at the Manawatu Long Course Open Champs last weekend.

Whanganui swimmers claimed three golds, four silvers and three bronze medals at Palmerston North's Lido Aquatic Centre, in what was the final opportunity to achieve national age group qualifying times for April and May, as well as junior swimmers (12 and under) preparing for Wellington.

Coach Richard Gheel said Georgia Abraham, 14, smashed her personal bests and gained two more national times, on her way to gold in the 50m butterfly (30.34s) and 100m butterfly (1m 9.69s).

Cheyenne Nightingale, 15, showed great form while still in heavy training by reaching three personal best times – the 50 butterfly with silver and a 31.01s national time, the 400m freestyle with silver in 4m 49.09s, and the 100m freestyle in 1m 4.34s.

Nightingale won gold in the 100m butterfly in 1m 11.41s.

Ethan Bryers picked up two silvers and a bronze with solid swims on the 200m (2m 6.22s), 400m freestyle (4m 21.53s) and 400m Individual Medley (5m 7.18s) respectively.

Lucy Somerville, 15, rounded off the medallists with a bronze in the 50m backstroke (33.42s), and produced a quick 31.22s personal best in the 50m butterfly.

Gheel said two of the club's juniors also performed superbly.

Sophie Young Wilson, 11, took 2.59 seconds off her 100m freestyle personal best with a 1m 12.55 time.

Festival bound Ruby Hoekstra, 12, had five best personal best times from six races – 50m butterfly (39.49s), 100m backstroke (1m 32.58s), 50m backstroke (41.77s), 100m breaststroke (1m 36.16s), and 100m freestyle (1m 18.54s).