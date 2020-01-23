There's a fair amount of intrigue at Hatrick surrounding the field who will contest tomorrow evening's running of the $30,000 Kernow Construction Classic at Group 1 level.

Four compelling 520m heats, contested last Friday, sees a competitive-looking field being assembled.

The high flying Lisa Cole kennels prepared three heat winners.

Bigtime Bruno clocked the quickest of the heat time via his 30.11s gallop.

Advertisement

"He is a strong dog and once he got into clear air rounding the first turn he was always going to be hard to run him down," said Brendon Cole.

"If he's anywhere near them early, then yes, he can win."

Big Time Ocean secures the trap one draw advantage.

She raced on the pace when claiming her 30.26s heat win.

"Ocean needs to lead them out and put a break on them - if she does so she's a chance," said Cole.

Bigtime Rod stalked the pace-making Hey Fernando around the final turn, then finished strongly along the rail to nail his 30.14s heat win.

"Rod's draw [two] is perfect for him as it gives him some options and he's a leading chance," said Cole.

However, Bigtime Tank won't have such a straightforward task.

Advertisement

"His draw [eight] has made it tough for him," said Cole.

The question on most people's lips is, can the classy Dyna Dave finally secure his deserved Group 1 victory?

The Craig Roberts-trained chaser was absolutely massive in the potent way that he nailed his heat win in 30.37s.

"Yes, on sheer raw ability Dave can win it," said Roberts.

"It all comes down to what type of run he receives from his lousy draw [five].

"He's ready for another big one on Friday."

Spring Falcon, $2.80 and $1.28, was another heat contender who was sighted doing his best work late in his heat for his conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey, when he finished solidly for his four and three quarter length second to Bigtime Bruno.

"It's a case of where he settles and then what type of run he gets around the first turn. He races alright up there," said Dave Fahey.

Hey Fernando set up the pace in his heat and he only yielded during the run home, when he was caught by a neck by Bigtime Rod.

"We're really happy with his draw [seven] as I believe it gives him options. providing he jumps onto the pace, said Gary Fredrickson.

"He is competitive and we couldn't be happier with him."

Completing the field is the Angela Turnwald-prepared Silent Dismissal, who totally belied his lack of racing experience when he finished boldly to claim his 2.25 length heat second to Dyna Dave.

"He doesn't have the race experience others have and that's likely to count against him," suggested Paul Freeman.