Both the Central Stags and Hinds have gone with settled lineups for their Dream11 Super Smash T20 games tomorrow and Saturday at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park.

After beating the Canterbury Magicians in Napier on Monday, the Hinds are unchanged, being co-captained by Whanganui's Jessica Watkin and including Kerry Tomlinson, who was there when the winning runs were struck.

They play Wellington Blaze tomorrow and Auckland Hearts on Saturday.

The Stags, captained by Whanganui Collegiate old boy and former Wanganui rep Tom Bruce, have added Hawke's Bay spinner Jayden Lennox back into their squad of 13 after Monday's loss to the Canterbury Kings.

They play Wellington Firebirds tomorrow and Auckland Aces on Saturday.

CENTRAL HINDS

Jess WATKIN (co-captain) — Whanganui

Hannah ROWE (co-captain) — Manawatū

Georgia ATKINSON — Wairarapa

Kate BAXTER — Taranaki

Emily CUNNINGHAM — Taranaki

Natalie DODD — wicketkeeper — Taranaki

Claudia GREEN — Nelson

Mikaela GREIG — Manawatū

Melissa HANSEN — Wairarapa

Rosemary MAIR — Hawke's Bay

Kerry TOMLINSON — Whanganui

Anlo VAN DEVENTER — Wairarapa

Unavailable - injury: Monique Rees

CENTRAL STAGS

Tom BRUCE (captain) — Taranaki

Josh CLARKSON — Nelson

Dane CLEAVER (wicketkkeeper) — Manawatū

Jayden LENNOX — Hawke's Bay

Christian LEOPARD — Hawke's Bay

Willem LUDICK — Nelson

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT— Hawke's Bay

Ajaz PATEL— Hawke's Bay

Seth RANCE — Wairarapa

Blair TICKNER— Hawke's Bay

Ryan WATSON — Taranaki

Ben WHEELER — Marlborough

George WORKER — Manawatū

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young