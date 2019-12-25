Both the Central Stags and Hinds have gone with settled lineups for their Dream11 Super Smash T20 games tomorrow and Saturday at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park.
After beating the Canterbury Magicians in Napier on Monday, the Hinds are unchanged, being co-captained by Whanganui's Jessica Watkin and including Kerry Tomlinson, who was there when the winning runs were struck.
They play Wellington Blaze tomorrow and Auckland Hearts on Saturday.
The Stags, captained by Whanganui Collegiate old boy and former Wanganui rep Tom Bruce, have added Hawke's Bay spinner Jayden Lennox back into their squad of 13 after Monday's loss to the Canterbury Kings.
They play Wellington Firebirds tomorrow and Auckland Aces on Saturday.
CENTRAL HINDS
Jess WATKIN (co-captain) — Whanganui
Hannah ROWE (co-captain) — Manawatū
Georgia ATKINSON — Wairarapa
Kate BAXTER — Taranaki
Emily CUNNINGHAM — Taranaki
Natalie DODD — wicketkeeper — Taranaki
Claudia GREEN — Nelson
Mikaela GREIG — Manawatū
Melissa HANSEN — Wairarapa
Rosemary MAIR — Hawke's Bay
Kerry TOMLINSON — Whanganui
Anlo VAN DEVENTER — Wairarapa
Unavailable - injury: Monique Rees
CENTRAL STAGS
Tom BRUCE (captain) — Taranaki
Josh CLARKSON — Nelson
Dane CLEAVER (wicketkkeeper) — Manawatū
Jayden LENNOX — Hawke's Bay
Christian LEOPARD — Hawke's Bay
Willem LUDICK — Nelson
Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT— Hawke's Bay
Ajaz PATEL— Hawke's Bay
Seth RANCE — Wairarapa
Blair TICKNER— Hawke's Bay
Ryan WATSON — Taranaki
Ben WHEELER — Marlborough
George WORKER — Manawatū
Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young