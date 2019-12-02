It wasn't your normal "Dad, can I borrow the car?" moment.

Kaelin Mooney has had a rollercoaster ride since he debuted his new Stockcar five weeks ago.

He's shown that he can compete with the best local drivers, including his father Dion.

But there's also been a major setback, with a blown motor at last week's Stockcars at the Coalface event at Huntly Speedway.

Advertisement

All that was forgotten on Sunday night, as Kaelin Mooney drove his father's 6V Stockcar to a one point victory in the Charlie Berntsen Trophy meeting at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway.

Not only was it his first title at just 17 years of age, but the $1000 winner-take-all prize will help in getting his own car back racing.

Thirty cars faced the starter in the first heat, and the racing was frantic right from the green flag.

Les Hepworth (22H) was prominent early, while his son Hayden (922H) was hitting anything that moved.

Callum Sturzaker (15V) drove through the mayhem to take the race, ahead of Palmerston North driver Luke Miers (15P), with Mooney coming home in third.

An early spin to the infield took Sturzaker out of contention in the second heat, although he recovered to finish 12th.

Mooney capitalised on Sturzaker's misfortune to take a solid race win, ahead of Trazarn Ryland-Annabell (33V) and another Palmerston North driver, Kyle Lampp (772P), while Miers finished back in ninth.

After two heats, Mooney held a five point lead over Lampp, with Miers a further two points back.

Advertisement

Miers started the final heat from pole position, with Lampp and Mooney further back on the grid.

From the start, Hayden Hepworth turned hard into Mark Johnston (78V) setting the tone for the race.

The red lights were activated when newcomer Dwayne Morehu (12V) fired Chet Swan into the Turn 1 wall on the second lap – Swan's car losing a large portion of its front bumper.

The crush rail of Chet Swan's front bumper parts company with the car after a trip to the wall

Midway through the race, Miers was heading for victory, until Trevor Greig held him up for half a lap, dropping him down the order, and losing crucial points.

As Ryland-Annabell shot into the lead, Mooney drove a steady race, finishing in ninth place, which was enough to give him the title by one point ahead of Miers.

Johnston and Sturzaker were tied in third place, so a four lap run-off was held.

After swapping places in the first 200m of the run-off, Sturzaker surged ahead to claim the final place on the podium.

There were 23 Superstocks were on hand, keen to get track time ahead on the Elite Mechanical New Zealand Superstock Championship at Oceanview in January.

Young Waikato driver Dylan Marshall (57H) looked to have the first race wrapped up, until his car lost power when beginning the final lap.

That allowed Shane Davis (7W) to take the win, ahead of Carl Shearer (75S) and Jack Miers (88P).

From there onwards it was the Miers show.

With his new Hughes Racing Engines motor, Miers showed blistering pace – winning the remaining two heats and then the combined Superstock/Stockcar Grand Slam in emphatic fashion.

Shearer and fellow Stratford driver Phil Ogle (282S) both had consistent nights.

With more than 90 cars entered for the New Zealand Superstock Grand Prix at Palmerston North Speedway next Saturday night, a large number of visitors is expected at Oceanview next Sunday, the last meeting before the Elite Mechanical NZ Superstocks.

There have been 116 entries received for the NZ championship as of this weekend, which will provide two nights of outstanding action on January 3-4.

Brent Hackett (434V) took a clean sweep in the Production Saloons, with 39S Nathan Nolly (two wins) and 56P Holly Lowe dominating the Adult Ministocks.

In the Youth Ministocks, young Palmerston North diver Conor Linklater (72P) provided the highlight, ending on his roof after a multi-car pile-up at the southern end.

Conor Linklater shows off the underside of his car after a pile-up on Sunday.

Linklater emerged uninjured, and his car returned for the next race, although looking worse for wear.

Kurtis Tinetti (77P), Liam Whelan (32S) and Cody Ogle (13S) won a race each.

A warm day and brisk northerly presented its challenges, but the WSSC has ticked off another successful meeting.

There's just one more meeting before Christmas, this Sunday at 5pm, and then the club's focus will be on one of the biggest meetings at Oceanview in many years.