Whanganui's Tarbon Walker is feeling confident for the upcoming Suzuki Series after getting to ride a borrowed classic bike to podium placings at the Mike Pero Southern Classic in Timaru at the weekend.

Walker, who had previously had some third place results at Hampton Downs on the November 16-17 weekend, had the opportunity to ride a 1988 Suzuki GSXR 1100cc in the Pre-89 F1 class.

The bike was loaned to him by overseas owner Andy Lauder, who keeps it to compete in the annual Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill.

In his first time competing on this model of bike, which needed some late night work as it had not been ridden for a while, Walker finished third behind Dennis Charlett and Peter Beyers in the Pre-89 F1 race at the Levels Race Track.

This followed on from his entry into the Superbike feature race, which had a 'Le Man's' style start, and Walker finished second to Ashton Hughes after qualifying on the second row.

Without the rest of his TWR team, Walker was grateful for the help of fellow racers as he entered the unfamiliar class.

He will be back on his Supersport 600cc bike this weekend in Taupo for the start of the Suzuki Series.